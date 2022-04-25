Heatwave to continue in Delhi: Avoid stepping out on April 27, 28

New Delhi, Apr 25: There appears to be no respite from the scorching heat in India. Going by the predictions of the weather department, it would be best not to step out of home on April 27 and April 28.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that temperatures may touch 43-44 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather. Other parts of the national capital may witness temperatures between 45-46 degrees Celsius the IMD has also said.

However the IMD also added that after April 28 there may be some relief thanks to the impact of western disturbance expected across north-west India.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded in Safdarjung was 39.5 degrees Celsius. With a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, the hottest location in Delhi on Sunday at the Yamuna Sports Complex station in east Delhi.

Mercury could rise to 42 degrees Celsius by Tuesday at Safdarjung and 43 degrees Celsius by Wednesday. On Thursday it would be around 44 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung while in other parts of Delhi it would be hotter by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, R K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD said.

He also said that if the western disturbance progresses towards Delhi and leads to cloudiness, the mercury could fall. However if it is weak, then it will do little to halt this rise in temperature.

Delhi has already recorded 8 heatwave days this month when the maximum temperature was over 40 degrees. This is 4.5 degrees higher than the normal temperature.