Heatwave to abate over Delhi, Northwest from tomorrow; IMD predicts thunderstorm in these states

New Delhi, May 01: The heat wave conditions prevailing over north-western India are expected to abate from Monday along with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorm over some parts of the region, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"The temperature has been down at a few locations in the country today... so the heatwave will not be there today in many areas of eastern India and over north UP, Delhi, north Punjab and North Haryana," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

"From May 1-5, the temperature will be normal; no heatwave will be there, as per our predictions. Rainfall may occur in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and UP. We have also given a thunderstorm and dust storm warning for these areas. Monsoon prediction is from May 15," he added.

"Heat wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 and 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter," tweeted the IMD.

India is reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past few weeks. Northwest and central India recorded the highest average maximum temperatures in April since 1900 as there would be no respite for the region in May.

With scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, Banda in Uttar Pradesh had recorded a high of 47.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country. The high temperatures in March and April were attributed to "continuously scanty rainfall activity".