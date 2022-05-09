Heat wave conditions in five districts in MP; Ratlam hottest at 46 degrees Celsius

Madhya Pradesh is unlikely to see a let up in the sultry weather soon with the Met department forecasting that heat wave conditions may prevail in some parts of the state for four more days.

A trough was running from Punjab to northwest Madhya Pradesh across Haryana and Rajasthan, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office said.

He said that heat wave conditions prevailed at Ratlam, Rajgarh, Guna, Khargone and Khandwa.

The maximum temperature of the four major cities in MP - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius - two notches above normal, 42.8 degrees Celsius, also two degrees above normal, 42 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, and 42. 4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, respectively.