Heart attack in winter: Why do risk increase in cold weather?

Experts say that heart the weather affects the heart in multiple ways. It is essential for people to understand the ways to protect their hearts in the chilly weather.

New Delhi, Jan 10: Heart attacks are common during winter season as heart, which requires to work twice as hard to pump oxygen throughout the body to keep you warm.

"Heart attacks increase in winter, elderly people are more prone to heart attacks but nowadays it can be seen in youth too," ANI quoted Dr Manoj Kumar, a senior cardiologist with Max Hospital, New Delhi, as saying.

"To avoid this, outdoor morning walks in winter should be avoided before sunrise," he said while asking people to wear clothes in layers.

"The surface area of the head is very big. Hence, chance of heat loss from head is high. It is very important to properly cover your head during the winter before heading out." "The cold causes blood vessels to contract. This is known as 'vasoconstriction' - the narrowing (constriction) of blood vessels by small muscles in their walls, and can lead to high blood pressure," he added.

"Heart attack occurs due to blood clot formation in Coronary arteries. It is seen that fibrinogen levels in our body increase by up to 23 percent during winters. Apart from that, platelet count increases too. And this can cause a blood clot to form and lead to heart attack," said Dr Kumar. He also advised people to take Vitamin D supplements during winters as precaution to avoid cardiovascular diseases.

"Vitamin D deficiency is one of factors that can cause heart attack. People should take supplements during the winter season," he suggested.

Tips to Improve Heart's Health in Winter Season

Keep your house warm on cold days.

It is important to wash your hands frequently to avoid getting respiratory infections which can increase the risk of heart attack.

Stay active, keeping moving around often when not doing strenuous exercises.

It is better to wear warm, thin layers of clothing when going out.

Avoid excess alcohol. Alcohol can make you feel warmer than you really are which and can be particularly dangerous when you're outside in the cold.

Drink warm bowl of soups.

Stick to a heart-healthy diet.

Exercise regularly.

Wear hats, gloves and socks.

Signs of Heart Attacks