Wear masks in crowded places, government advises as Covid cases spike in China

"Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog after Union Health Minister's meeting on COVID.

"Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age," he said.

"There is no change with regard to aviation as of now," he added.

Days after the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions, China is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid cases. Beijing, gripped by the fastest spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the virus struck the majority of the city's 21.54 million people, including foreign diplomatic missions, mounting massive pressure on health facilities.

Epidemiologists estimate that over 60 per cent of China and 10 percent of Earth's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Tuesday urged all states and union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of newer variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures.

He highlighted that India with its focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has been able to restrict the transmission of the coronavirus and is recording around 1,200 cases on a weekly basis.

The public health challenge of COVID-19 still persists around the world with around 35 lakh cases being reported weekly, Bhushan said.

"In view of the sudden spurt in cases being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network," he said.

"In this context, all states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG genome laboratories that are mapped to states and UTs," he added.