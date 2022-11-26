Heads of missions perform Yoga in Andaman and Nicobar islands at G-20 event

On Saturday morning a Yoga session was held at the Katha Pathar beach. This was followed by a beach cleaning activity.

New Delhi, Nov 26: The heads of missions and delegates of other international organisations on Saturday performed Yoga at one of the beaches in Andaman and Nicobar islands. This was as part of the G20 curtain raiser events.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, G20's India Coordinator told ANI that a Yoga session was held at sunrise at Kala Pathar Beach. All G20 Ambassadors who have come to Andamans from Delhi also participated. After that, we also carried out a beach cleaning activity. The Ambassadors participated in that too.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on Lifestyle for Environment, that our current living standards aren't sustainable and that we'll have to do something for the environment together. We have planned a lot of practical outcomes in our G20 Presidency, one of them being beach clean.

The delegates also took a tour of the Cellular Jail where ideologue and author Veer Savarkar was lodged by the British.

Hugo Javier Gobbi, Ambassador of Argentine who took part in the Yoga session said that it was really spiritual and refreshing. Being here in such a beautiful environment is really inspiring, he said.

Over 40 mission heads and international organisations on Friday reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the G20 curtain raiser. The delegates are being accompanied by G20 India's coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

The meetings are being organised throughout the country on a pan-India basis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the G-20 presidency is that of a participative process in which everyone must feel that it their presidency.