Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also been called, sources informed ANI.

The Congress MP is accused of making 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu in an alleged video clip.

However, the Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Chowdhury was quick to apologise calling it a mere slip of the tongue. He said that the BJP is making a mountain of a molehill, he said while also accusing the party of distracting from crucial discussions such as price rise, the Agnipath scheme and unemployment.

On the other hand, Chowdhary has requested Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the house on the allegations made against him for his statement, he has given a letter on this as well.

Accusing the Congress of attacking Murmu ever since she was nominated for the President by the NDA, Irani said that Murmu was targeted maliciously by the grand old party and it has not stopped ever after the election is over.

Criticising Chowdhury, she said, "He knew that to demean President in such fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country. Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts."

"AR Chowdhury addressed Pres Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' knowing that this humiliates the dignity of that highest constitutional post. The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," the BJP minister added.

Several BJP MPs in Parliament protested against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and demanded an apology from him.