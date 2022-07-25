Kovind demitted office on Monday after completing his five-year tenure.

On the other hand, congratulating Kovind for successfully completing his term as the 14th President, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin recalled the former President's gesture of accepting his government's invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in August, 2021.

"I take this opportunity to thank you for all the support you have extended for the state as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from your rich experience and I wish you good health and peace," Stalin said in his message to Kovind.

Meanwhile, Draupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as India's 15th President in the packed and historic Central Hall of Parliament.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, governors, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a host of dignitaries.