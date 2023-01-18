HC stays CIC order on Ayodhya trust

The court held that the CIC did not issue notice to the Trust whose information was being sought, hence it has failed to consider the fact that information relating to the income tax records is exempted under Section 138 of I-T Act

New Delhi, Jan 17: There has been a long battle over whether Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust should come under Right to Information (RTI) Act. Several RTI applications have been filed in this regard, some with malicious intent while a few with the simple intention to know the amount of money collected and who are the donors. In one such RTI case, the Chief Information Commission (CIC) ordered the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to furnish the required information.

Aggrieved over the order, CPIO approached the Delhi High Court and appealed for the quashing of the order. Hearing the case, the court has now held that the CIC had failed to consider the fact that information relating to the income tax records is exempted under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This, according to the court, is a special law and hence out of the purview of RTI Act.