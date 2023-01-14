HC okays Uphaar tragedy-based web series

The web series is based on the book published by the parents who lost their kids in the tragedy that took place in 1997. The Delhi High Court heard Ansal's advocate and concluded that it is quite premature as the show in question is yet to even stream. Therefore, the court cannot ask for any stay on its making. Not just that nobody has watched the show yet, it has not been examined or analysed.

New Delhi, Jan 13: The High Court of Delhi, which heard the Uphaar fire tragedy case for decades, now heard a plea against the web series being made based on the tragic incident. Interestingly, the Ansals, the owner of the cinema hall who are convicts in the original case, were the appellant this time. Their plea was that the web series 'Trial By Fire' would violate their right to privacy, ensured by Article 21 of the Indian Constitution .

The High Court also held that it's not just about Ansals. Other aspects have also been brought to the court's notice. For instance, the web series touches on issues like systemic failure and how the victims and their families had to go through the cantankerous trial.

What is 'Trial By Fire'?

It's a web series based on the true accident that shook the whole country. Uphaar tragedy is a blot on the system of governance and administration while the long and arduous trial that took place after that in courts was a similar blot on the judicial system. The victims died in the fire but their families died a slow death in the trial that lasted for decades. 'Trial By Fire' is a web series that depicts the ordeal of the families of the victims of the tragedy. Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol are playing the lead roles in the series.

The tragedy that followed the Uphaar tragedy

'Trial By Fire' is essentially a representation of the perspective and opinion of the families of the victims who were burned alive in Uphaar cinema hall fire. The Delhi High Court observed that this is a fictional rendition of the trials and tribulations. Therefore, this cannot, prima facie, be presumed to be defamatory.

Answering to the argument from Ansal's lawyer that characterisation of his client in the movie is not based on public records, was prejudicial to his reputation, the court clarified that the only way to find out whether fears are unfounded is the screening of the movie for the judges to see.

The court gave its strong observation when it said that more fundamentally, their personal experience and perception of the incident or the culpability of the plaintiff would remain their belief, impression and understanding of the entire episode.