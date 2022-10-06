Having a bad day? This panda posing for a selfie is what you must watch

There is a new video that has gone viral in which a panda can be seen posing for a selfie with a man. In the video the man can be seen clicking pictures of the panda. He also manages to capture a sweet selfie with the panda.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by @delpysis which has several posts on the pandas. The clip has viewed over 500k times and netizens have showered their love on it. Comments such as 'this made my day,' 'oh my God, the video is so adorable,' are some of the comments that have been posted below the video.