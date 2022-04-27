New Delhi, Apr 27: The presence of Pashtun terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (K&K) is a worrying sign. Two Pashto speaking foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month and this has led the agencies to suspect the hand of the dreaded Haqqani Network.

The Haqqani Network mainly operates in eastern Afghanistan and North-Western Pakistan and is closely associated with the ISI. Following the encounter in Sunjuwan, ADGP Mukesh Singh said that an arrested aide of one of the terrorist, Shafiq Ahmed who had kept them at their house had informed the police that both spoke Pashto.

With this development a probe is on to ascertain whether these two terrorists were part of the Haqqani Network.

Following the takeover by the Taliban there were fears allayed about the the group trying to interfere in Kashmir. Post the takeover, the Taliban had assured India that it would not interfere in Kashmir.