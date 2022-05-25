Hate sloganeering in Kerala only shows what rabid radicalisation can do

Following the incident that took place at Alappuzha last week, Justice Gopinath of the Kerala High Court said, 'aren't hey fostering a new generation that grows up with religious hatred in their minds? When this child grows up and becomes a major, his mind will already be conditioned to this kind of rhetoric. Something must be done."

The incident took place during a march by the Popular Front of India (PFI). The PFI however said that it had a set of official slogans, but the slogan in question was not among them.

The video shows a boy sitting on the shoulder of a person and saying 'sanghis should learn to live properly or they will have to get ready for their final rites.' The boy is also heard raising slogans against Christians.

This is not however a one off incident that can be brushed under the carpet. This only shows the rabid mindset that has grown over the years in the most literate state of the country.

The agencies have been speaking about this for long, but the issue has never been addressed. In this context one would have to re-visit a case of 1991, which later famously became the Lal Singh vs State of Gujarat case.

Basheer, a resident of Kerala, who was studying aeronautical engineering and was part of the extremist faction of the Students Islamic Movement of India had organised a convention in Bombay. Later it was found that this was a convention sponsored by Pakistan to create a liaison between the Khalistan terrorists and the SIMI.

Pakistan had brought in Lal Singh, who was part of the Khalistan movement. Pakistan wanted the SIMI to grow and the target was South India. Basheer had even surveyed the Madras Stock Exchange that year with an intention of bombing it. The plan did not work out and two years later Dawood Ibrahim helped bomb the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The point here is that the radical mindset found among the extremist members of south is not a new phenomenon and dates back nearly 30 years back.

The drive by Saudi to impose the Wahhabi culture in India has not been entirely a success. The highest rate of success that they have witnessed is in Kerala.

This is a lot to do with the fact that there is a large population of people who go to Saudi in search of employment. Many in Kerala have welcomed with open arms the Wahhabi style of preaching and this has let the Saudi controlled lot take control over nearly 75 Mosques in the state.

The newer Mosques that are coming up in Kerala are also constructed in the manner in which they done in Saudi Arabia.

This is just one small indicator of how much people of the state are willing to follow the radical style preached by the Wahhabi scholars. Moreover the inflow of funds into Kerala from Saudi is the highest when compared to any other part of the country.

It was in Kerala that one got to see posters mourning the death of Osama Bin Laden and also a prayer for Ajmal Kasab after he was hanged. Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that a large number of youth appear to be attracted to this radical style of Islam, but also add that there are some elders who are trying to oppose it.