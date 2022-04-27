New Delhi, Apr 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a few global brands left the country, saying "Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist!".

He said that seven global brands have exited India and 84,000 jobs have vanished, thereby throwing light at the unemployment crisis. "The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories.649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs," he tweeted.Taking potshot at the increasing communal violence incidents in the country, he said, "Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead."

Gandhi's post had a picture which showed that Chevrolet (2017), Man Trucks (2018), Fiat (2019), United Motors (2019), Harley Davidson (2020), Ford (2021) and Datsun (2022) have left the country.