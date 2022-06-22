Haryana municipal election results: Counting underway

According to officials, polling held to the seats of president and members of all wards of 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils.

There are a total of 456 wards in 18 municipal councils, they said, adding that there are 12.60 lakh registered voters, out of which 6,63,870 are male, 5,96,095 female and 35 are transgender voters.

A total of 1,290 polling booths have been set up for the municipal elections, out of which 289 are 'sensitive' and 235 are 'hyper-sensitive' booths. Officials said 6,450 polling staff, 82 duty magistrates and 7,087 police officers and employees were appointed at these polling booths.

There are 432 wards in 28 municipalities. A total of 5,70,208 voters, out of which 3,01,677 are male, 2,68,517 female and 14 are transgender were eligible for voting.

The counting is held when the state has witnessed violence over 'Agnipath' scheme.

