Haryana govt announces summer vacations in all schools from June 1

Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, it has been decided that the timings of all schools-government and private-will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4, said the order issued by the Directorate of School Education had said.

There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius.