Haryana DSP murder: CM Khattar says no culprit will be spared; announces Rs 1 cr compensation

He also announced Rs one crore assistance and a job to the next of the kin of the officer. "In the murder case of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, orders have been given to take strict action. Not a single culprit will be spared," Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said he has directed the police to take strict action and arrest all the culprits responsible for the ghastly act.

. .

Haryana police said the officer laid down his life in the course of duty and no effort shall be spared in bringing the culprits to justice. However, main opposition Congress targeted the Khattar government over the incident.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am. An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the truck driver.