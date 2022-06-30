Harsha murder case: NIA searches at 13 locations in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jun 30: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at over a dozen places in Karnataka in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha on Thursday, a statement from the agency said.

The searches were conducted at 13 locations in Shivamogga district at the premises of the accused and suspects in the case, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told PTI.

"During the searches conducted today at the premises of the accused and suspects, various digital devices including mobile phones, SIM Cards, Memory Cards, Hard Disk and other incriminating materials and documents etc., have been seized," NIA said in a statement.

The case was initially registered by Doddapete police station of Shivamogga district on February 21 and later re-registered by the NIA on March 23 after the agency took over the investigation.

Harsha (28), alias Hindu Harsha, an active member of the Bajrang Dal, was stabbed to death on February 20 due to his involvement in 'Gau Raksha' related activities.

Ten people have so far been arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the case.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.