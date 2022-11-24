Harsh Goenka's tweet about 'why it isn't important to fit in' garners many likes and a few 'beg to differ'

The RPG group chairman, who is quite liked for his interesting and informative tweets, has shared a tweet on Thursday in which he asked people 'to not worry about not fitting in, in this world'.

New Delhi, Nov 24: For anyone who is struggling with the world rushing ahead while they feel left behind, industrial Harsh Goenka's twitter post can be a healthy reminder that they don't need to fit in.

Goenka wrote, "Society won't change for you but don't worry about not fitting in. The things that make people think you're different are what makes you you, and therefore your greatest strength." with the post, he shared a graphic image.

The tweet has so far garnered 500 plus likes and varied comments with varied points of view.

One of the users wrote, "Why would we like to change others when we don't want to change for them , if they like us the way we are they will stay else fly away... as is those who matter will never mind those who mind they don't matter to me."

Another user wrote, "Wrong comparison. Society often change their caste, tune and colour. Even Netas. Today they may abuse someone who is on long walk and praise who is in power, they may change in some other day. Respect society but without compromising our right."

The third user wrote, "Couldn't get a better message than this. Being different is rare and being same is common isn't it. Have a fabulous day Sir."

The fourth user said, "Easier to say this on Twitter.

Will you hire someone who isn't fitting in the job role?"