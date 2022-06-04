Hard hitting, calling out hypocricy, standing our ground: How foreign policy evolved under PM Modi

When asked who India would side with-US or China in case it had to pick a side, Dr. Jaishankar said, " I do not accept that India has to join either the US axis or China axis. We are one-fifth of the world's population, fifth or sixth largest economy in the world. We are entitled to weigh our own side.

Amar Bhushan, former officer with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) says that the newly found confidence has not come overnight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy mirror the strength that he derives from his economic reforms the handling of COVID-19 and his courage take on India's neighbouring nuclear powers, his commitment to a greener environment, his quest for economic inclusiveness and his dependability. No wonder, he has been able to connect with almost every world leader on a personal basis. This was amply evident during Russia-Ukraine war when he could effectively ward off threats of sanctions from US, UK and EU and even make them appreciate India's situation.

Dr. Jaishankar said that PM Modi has led from the front. In a polarised world, we have maintained our independence. In a pandemic world, we have been a source of relief. In addressing global challenges, we are a force for good. Welcome to citizen-centric diplomacy, the External Affairs Minister also noted.

Apart from the hypocrisies of the West, India has also dealt with a new bloc led by Turkey and the reportage in the western media. Pakistan has in the recent past turned to Turkey to drum up anti-India sentiments. Turkey has been commenting on India's internal issues such as Article 370, the hijab row just to name a few.

This shift by Pakistan has happened only because India enhanced ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

India recently hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its unwarranted comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that as in the past the government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The western media too has not been too kind and has very often questioned India's foreign policy as well as handling of certain internal issues.

Given the topicality of the issue in the present times, India's top institute for Media and Communication, Indian Institute for Mass Communication, has published a report 'Analysis of Global Media Coverage of Events in India' in the latest issue of its quarterly media journal Communicator.

The report, written by Journalist & Media Analyst Amol Parth, endeavors to explain the alleged irrational global media coverage of socio-political developments in India through facts and figures.

The report quotes scientific papers, communication experts and journalists associated with these concerned Western media houses to explain how there is a natural tendency to prefer click bait journalism in order to garner more eyeballs which in turn helps grow their business. Senior Writer at New York Times David Leonhardt says, "Our healthy skepticism can turn into reflexive cynicism, and we end up telling something less than the complete story because we don't weigh positive news and negative objectively." Award winning American Podcaster Jay Acunzo says that it's all about business, "Our media is addicted to growing ad revenue. The business model is the illness. Everything else is a symptom."

Declining demand for print compounded with stiff competition and limited space to grow in their own countries, these Western media houses have found India as a lucrative market with third largest English speaking population. Icing on the cake for them is India's vast and varied demography which makes it a complex society with many potential fault lines which can be exploited.