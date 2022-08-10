‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Tricolour rally at remotest hamlet on Sino-indian border

Chumur, located 300 kilometers from Leh, is in Rupshu block, south of the Tso Moriri lake, on the bank of the Parang River.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' slogan has now become a mass movement, news agency PTI reported.

Adityanath launched an awareness rally at a programme organised here with an aim to ensure public participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign organized as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from August 9 to August 15, said a statement issued from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Flagging off the rally, Yogi called upon the people to participate with enthusiasm in the campaign, and said Prime Minister Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' slogan has now become a mass movement, the statement said.

With the start of the campaign, party office bearers, public representatives, and workers came out on the streets for the 'Tiranga yatras' in all the 1918 mandals (block level unit of the organisation) of the state with the people for creating public awareness.

Along with this, workers will also come out for the cleanliness campaign at the statue sites of freedom movement leaders on August 11 and 12, and for "Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at every house on August 13, 14 and 15.