The Tricolours will be sold in three sizes, the largest being a 20 inch by 30 inch flag. The cost of the same would be Rs 25. Two other smaller flags will be sold at aa cost of Rs 18 and Rs 9 respectively.

New Delhi, July 27: Starting August 1, the 1.6 lakh post offices in India will sell the Indian National Flag in 20 crore houses across the country. This is in view of India celebrating its 75th year of Independence.

In a bid to make the flag available to a maximum number of people other flag makers like self-help groups, Khadi units and players in the small and medium sector too will sell the tricolour.

. .

Last week the Union Home Ministry had modified the flag code permitting every citizen to display the flag throughout the day and night in their houses. The modification also meant that machine made flags out of polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khaki bunting material are allowed as against the earlier practice of using a national flag that is only hand-woven or hand-spun.

The government is hoping that the Tricolour would be displayed in 60 per cent of the 28 crore houses.

The Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga' camping as a tribute to the Indian National Flag. The aim was to ensure a mega display of the flag at 20 crore homes between August 13 and 15. Further the government has also created a website where one can post a selfie with the Tricolour at their homes.