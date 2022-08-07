Har Ghar Tiranga: Post Offices to remain open on all days till Aug 15

All delivery Post Offices and other important post offices, across the country, will be functional to the extent of supporting this public campaign.

New Delhi, Aug 07: To facilitate the sale and distribution of National Flags under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, all Post Offices across the country will function all days up to Independence Day 2022, including on holidays.

Special arrangements will be made for the sale of National Flags on public holidays i.e. on 7th, 9th, and 14th August 2022 through at least one counter at Post Offices. Special arrangements will also be made for the delivery of the National Flags in all delivery Post Offices.

In Maharashtra circle alone, National Flags have been supplied to 10,939 post offices for sale. More than six lakhs eighteen thousand flags have been supplied to Post offices, of which more than two lakh eighty-six thousand flags have already been sold.

. .

Post Offices in Left Wing Extremist affected areas in Maharashtra have also engaged in the sale of Tirangas.

To encourage people to participate in the campaign, banners and selfie boards related to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have been installed in various post offices.

The Maharashtra Circle Division has organized 24 prabhat pheri in different locations in Maharashtra and Goa to enlighten the public on the importance of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign last month to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

According to the Ministry of Culture, State, Union Territories, and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour.