Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Registration link and step-by-step guide to download certificate

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

New Delhi, Aug 06: The BJP government launched "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The government of India has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All Post Offices in the country shall start selling flags from 1st August 2022.

In addition, state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags. The Indian National Flag has also been registered on the GeM portal.

The government of India has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the Flag.

Apart from physically hoisting the flag, there are also virtual ways to participate in this campaign. Ministry of Culture has launched a website https://harghartiranga.com/ where one can 'Pin a Flag' and also post a 'Selfie with Flag' to showcase one's patriotism.

How To Register and Step-by-step Guide to Download the Certificate?

Log into harghartiranga.com

Click on a Pin a flag.

You will be taken to a new page where you will be asked to enter your name and phone number.

You can also enter a log through your Google account.

In the next step, turn on the location feature on your device.

Pin a flag in your location.

Netizens can also upload selfies with their flag by clicking the 'UPLOAD SELFIE WITH FLAG'.

By the time this story went for publishing, over 2 crore (221,65,378) flags have been pinned all over the country.

Over 48 lakh (48,73,447) selfies with flags have been uploaded.