Such was the fear among these terrorists that probably for the first time in 75 years, the Valley has witnessed such scenes.

Family members of active terror commanders of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen hoisted the Indian National Flags at their residences in the Valley.

An official tells OneIndia there was a time when people in the Valley were scared of displaying the Tiranga. There were times that the Pakistan flag would be brazenly hoisted and displayed in the Valley on Independence Day. All that has changed now, the officer explained.

The Tricolour was hoisted at the homes of active terrorists, Gowhar Manzoor Mir in Tral, Asif Sheikh and Aijaz Bhat. At Budgam the Tiranga was placed at the house of active terrorist Aqib Nazir. The Tiranga was also found at the homes of Zaffar Hussain Bhat and Amir Khan who are commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen. Their homes are in Anantnag district.

The father of the dreaded terrorist Riyaz Naikoo who was gunned down by the security forces also displayed the Tiranga in Pulwama district.

With the abrogation of Article 370, not only have terror cases and incidents of violence reduced in the country, but the investment proposals to create jobs in Jammu and Kashmir have also gone up.

In the past one year, there have been investment proposals to the tune of Rs 52,155 crore. Nearly 17,970 kanals of land as against a total 29,0322 kanals sought for setting up key units have already been allotted in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The hotels and restaurants, health and social work sectors have raked in total investments of Rs 5,193 crore in Kashmir alone, the report said. In the case of other sectors such as steel fabrication, recreation, warehousing and cold storage, sports, eco-tourism and handicrafts have proposals totalling Rs 5,146 crore approved for Jammu division and Rs 2,157 crore for Kashmir.

At 3,164 kanals, the biggest chunk of land allotted in Kashmir has so far been for the food processing and hotel sector.

Meanwhile, on the terror front there has been a considerable decline in the number of cases. In 2021 the number of terror related incidents stood at 229 when compared to the 417 reported in the year 2018 thus indicating a drop of 38 per cent in such incidents over the past three years.

In the 2019-2021 period, 46 military personnel and 87 civilians lost their lives when compared to the 178 soldiers and 177 civilians who were killed in terror related incidents in the 2014-2019 period.