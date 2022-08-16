Happy Parsi New Year 2022: History, significance and wishes

Pateti is celebrated on the eve of Parsi New Year. Nowruz, also spelled as Navroz, is the Iranian New Year celebrated by ethnic Iranian people. Pateti is observed on the eve of Navroze, is a day of penance where one repents for their sins.

New Delhi, Aug 16: Parsi New Year marks the beginning of the Parsi calendar and this year it will be celebrated on 17 August. This day is also known as 'Jamshedi Navroz' after the legendary King of Persia, Jamshed who started the Parsi Calendar and Navroz meaning 'new day'. While in various places the event is celebrated in March, in India, the Parsi community celebrates it in August. This time, the Parsi New Year falls on August 16, Tuesday.

People from the Parsi community follow Zoroastrianism, a religion which is one of the oldest known monotheistic religions. Approximately 3,500 years ago, it was founded by the Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Iran.

Parsi New Year: History

It is believed that the tradition of celebrating this festival dates back to 3,000 years and it holds a great significance in the Parsi community. People from this community visit their friends and relatives and wish each other Happy New Year. To mark the onset of a new year, people wear new clothes, give gifts, do house cleaning and make charitable donations.

. .

Parsi New Year: Significance

Parsi New Year is celebrated on the first day of the first month of Farvardin in the Zoroastrian calendar. Spring Equinox, which occurs annually on March 21, symbolises the beginning of the season. The Parsis in India celebrate this day in July or August because they follow the Zoroastrian calendar for religious occasions. The holiday, which has its roots in Persia (now Iran, post-Islamic conquest), is celebrated with zest and vigour in India.

Parsi New Year: Celebrations

A variety of dishes is prepared on the day including fish, chicken, mutton, daan and desserts. Besides celebration, Pateti is dedicated to clean and purify the mind and start a new year with love and peace. On this day, Parsis wear traditional clothes and visit fire temple also known as 'Agiary'. There is a tradition of offering milk, flowers, fruits, sandalwood to the sacred fire.

Parsis are one of the most successful minority and migrant groups in the world. Ratan Tata, Pallonji Mistry, Nusli Wadia, Adi Godrej and Cyrus Poonawalla are some of the families that have made billions building the backbone of industry.

We have curated some quotes, messages that you can send to your families, friends, colleagues and loved ones and capture the true spirit of the festival.

Parsi New Year: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages