Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status to share with your loved ones

Amid the raging pandemic, Yoga has played a pivotal role in everyone's life, as it can help reduce stress levels, build immunity, increase awareness, and strong physical and mental health of the body overall

International Yoga Day 2022: Theme

The theme of International Yoga Day 2022 is "Yoga for Humanity". On this day, the main event demonstration will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka, and led by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

International Yoga Day 2022 Wishes, Quotes

Wishing a very Happy Yoga Day 2022. Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body.

Strengthen your body, mind and soul with the goodness of yoga. Happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony.

Yoga is the only key to being fit and it's essential to do it daily to keep your mind stress free. Happy Yoga Day to you.

"Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head." - Swami Satchidananda

Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy International Yoga Day 2022!

The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body.

You cannot always control what goes on outside,but you can always control what goes on inside! Happy Yoga Day.

Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind and the harmony of the soul create the symphony of life. Have a happy International Yoga Day!

Yoga is not about Touching Your Toes. It's about Unlocking Your Ideas about what You want. Happy International Yoga Day 2022.

