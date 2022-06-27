Happy Birthday PT Usha: All you need to know about the ‘Queen of Speed’

Today, June 27, is P T Usha's birthday. Read on to know more about the "Queen of Indian Track and Field."

Running prodigy

Born on June 27, 1964, in Kuttali village, Kerala, Pilavullakandi Thekkeraparambil Usha was hailed for her natural talent for running at the mere age of nine. She was from a poor family but always had a passion for running. At a race in her school in Payyoli, she had effortlessly outrun the school champion, who was three years her senior. This got her a seat in one of Kerala's government-set-up sports-oriented schools in Kannur.

During her debut at the National School Games, her athletics coach, O M Nambiar recalls being impressed by her running abilities before he decided to take her under his wing to train her for the international level. He revealed to have been sure that she would make an excellent sprinter. Usha went on to win several medals in the inter-state junior meets, Kerala state college meet, and the National Games. In Bengaluru, at a senior inter-state meet, she even set national records by clocking 11.8 seconds in the 100 m and 24.6 seconds in the 200 m settings.

Representing India

With her participation at the Moscow Olympics in 1980, Usha became the youngest Indian sprinter and the first Indian woman to partake in the Olympics. Though her performance was lacklustre, she became a national favourite with her achievements in other events.

In the Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982, Usha won two silver medals. At the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, she fell behind by 1/100th of a second and was unable to secure any medal. Despite that disappointment, she experienced a series of victories in 1985 when she earned five gold medals (100 m, 200 m, 400 m, 400 m hurdles and 4x400 m relay) and one bronze medal (4x100 m relay) at the Asian Athlete meet held in Jakarta. They were the most number of medals any Indian woman athlete had won in a single international event by then. She nearly replicated her Jakarta win at the Seoul Asian Games in 1986. Looking at her performance, British athletics coach Jim Alford called her a first-class athlete with the potential to become world-class.

Usha participated in many international events and won several medals. Overall, Usha has won 33 medals in her international career, out of which 18 are gold.

Awards and Recognition

For her unbelievable career, Usha was awarded the Arjuna Award and the fourth-highest civilian award in India, Padma Shri, in 1985. After her medal record at the Asian Athlete meet, Jakarta, Usha was entitled "Greatest Woman Athlete." She consecutively won the "Best Athlete in Asia" Award for five years, starting in 1984. She won the Adidas Golden Show award for best athlete at the Seoul Asian Games. She won the World trophy for best athlete in 1985 and 1986.

Retirement

Usha announced her retirement from her sports career in 1990, at the age of 36. She became an employee of the Indian Railways and strived to start a track and field academy in Kerala to train young talents. She also won several medals in sports events conducted by the Railways department.

Usha is currently the head of the Indian Talent organization, which conducts the National Level Indian Talent Olympiad examinations in schools all over India. She is also one among the Board of Advisors of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN).

P T Usha might have been a baby boomer and popular amongst the Millenials, but her sports career will shine for all ages and motivate women worldwide, especially in India, to follow their dreams. After all, the sky is the limit.