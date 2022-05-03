Every year, Akshaya Tritiya is observed on the Shukla Paksha of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja muhurat this year will begin at 5:18 AM on May 3 and will on May 4 at 7:30 AM.

So as people across India celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2022, here are some best wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May this Akshaya Tritiya light up your hopes and dreams for a year full of smiles! Akshaya is a Sanskrit word that means "one that never diminishes."

May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya bring you and your family good fortune! On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, may Lord Vishnu bless you with wealth and prosperity.

May the Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it mark a new beginning of more prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya!