Hanuman Chalisa row: Ranas sent to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai, Apr 24: The Bandra Magistrate Court on Sunday sent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana to 14-day judicial custody.

Ranas were arrested by the police on Saturday evening for allegedly "creating enmity between different groups" after the couple cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence Matoshree'. The couple spent the night at Santacruz police lock-up in the night.

Rana couple's lawyer Rizwan Merchant is filing for their bail application after the court ordered 14 days of judicial custody while the Mumbai Police have been asked to file their say on bail plea on 27th April.

Rizwan Merchant, advocate of Navneet & Ravi Rana, said, "If the charge of 353 IPC was made out with respect to the incident at the residence, there's no reason why that charge couldn't have been added in the first FIR of 500. The arrest memo also does not show the charge of 353."

Earlier, Ranas were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

The police later also added IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) in the FIR registered against Ranas, the official said.

Meanwhile, based on a written application submitted by Ranas, the Khar police also registered an FIR against Shiv Sena workers, under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including rioting and unlawful assembly, for protesting outside the couple's residence here, the official said.

Navneet Rana, who is MP from Amravati in Maharashtra, and Ravi Rana, MLA from Badnera in Amravati district, had submitted a complaint at the Khar police station against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and Sena leader and state Transport Minister Anil Parab, accusing them of instigating people to 'kill' the couple.

Earlier this month, Ravi Rana had demanded that Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, recite the Hanuman Chalisa at his residence on Hanuman Jayanti, and announced that if the CM did not do so, he would go to 'Matoshree' and recite it.

On Friday, Ravi Rana had said he would visit Matoshree on Saturday. But, as his announcement drew a strong reaction from Shiv Sena cadres, on Saturday morning he announced that he and his wife were cancelling their plan so as not to create any law and order situation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Sunday.

But, despite their backtracking, Sena cadres on Saturday laid a siege to the building in suburban Khar where the couple was staying, and said the Ranas would not be allowed to leave until they apologised for insulting Matoshree, their "temple".

Also, the city police have registered an FIR against several Shiv Sena workers for protesting outside the residence of Ranas in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI