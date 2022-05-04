Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana taken to JJ Hospital for spondylosis treatment

Mumbai, May 04 : Amravati MP Navneet Rana is being taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Byculla jail for her spondylosis treatment.

The Amravati MP and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai Police last month following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

Navneet was lodged in Byculla women's prison.

According to Navneet's lawyer, she was made to sit and sleep for long hours on the floor of the jail due to which her spondylosis got aggravated. In a letter addressed to the Byculla Jail authorities, the lawyer of the former model-actor said that his client was sent to JJ Hospital for examination and treatment on April 27 only after repeated complaints.

The lawyer said that the doctor at JJ Hospital had prescribed a CT scan to evaluate the gravity of spondylosis.

"However, the same has not been complied with by the authorities at Byculla Jail, Mumbai. In the absence of full and complete examination, including CT scan, no line of treatment could be advised," the letter stated.

The letter said that Navneet Rana, in acute pain, requested the jail officials for a CT scan, but they refused.

"You are hereby intimated that if anything happens to our client, you will be solely responsible for her health," the lawyer said.