Handling of special child: IndiGo being probed over incident says Scindia

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," Scindia said on Twitter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also sought for a report on the incident.

The harrowing ordeal of the family was widely shared on the social media leading to a massive outrage.

. .

IndiGo said in a statement that the child posed a threat to the other passengers.

"In-view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail," IndiGo said in a statement.

Manisha Gupta a fellow passenger write about the incident in an elaborate post on Facebook.

The IndiGo manager said that Gupta kept shouting and telling everyone that the chid is uncontrollable.

The only person in panic is you, Gupta said while quoting a fellow passenger's retort to the airline manager.

"In those 45 minutes of argument, temper, rage and contestation, the three (the family) had not once lost their dignity or raised their voice or spoken one irrational word," Gupta wrote in her post.