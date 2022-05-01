Thunderstorm, heavy rain hits Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 01: Bengaluru witnessed heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunderstorm on Sunday, while heatwave continuous to boil North India. It is seen as some kind of relief to Bengaluru residents as the city battled an unbearable summer heat.

There were isolated thunderstorms and rain accompanied with chilly breeze in several parts of the city, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli. This comes a day after Bengaluru witnessed hottest day of the year with city's maximum temperature hovering over 35.2 degrees celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered rainfall to continue in Bengaluru in the coming days.

This year, Bengaluru saw its wettest April in almost seven years. Bengaluru received 118.2 mm of rain in April 2021, 121.1 mm in April 2020, and just 17.8 mm in April 2019. The highest amount of rainfall Bengaluru received in the past ten years was in 2015, when Bengaluru received 226.5 mm of rain over April.

Bengaluru's all-time record is from 2001 when the city received 323.8 mm of rain in April.

Social media friedly Bengaluru residents have posted pictures of heavy rain, hailstorm that hit the city after the unbearable summer heat.