Gym owner Intezaar Khan traps woman with fake name, then rapes her in his flat

Noida, Dec 30: A gym owner Intezar Khan, his father Abbas Ali and brother Suhail have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and rape of a woman in Greater Noida.

"On Wednesday, a woman came to Bisrakh police station and alleged that she was raped and assaulted. She also mentioned that Intezar had initially hid his identity from her and identified himself as 'Sonu' and had proposed to her for marriage," a daily quoted said Saad Miya Khan, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), as saying

The woman had alleged that Intezar Khan's father and brother supported in this conspiracy. Hence, they too have been booked for being part of the crime.

The cops have filed the case under sections 376 (rape), 323 (assault), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the IPC along with sections under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

"During investigation it was found that Intezar ran a Gym in the Shahberi area. The two got in touch in 2021 and became good friends over the time. Intezar had introduced himself as Sonu and in June gave the woman a manager's job at the gym. Intezar promised to marry her and made false promises too. As per the woman, the accused laced her juice with sedatives and raped her in his flat," Anil Kumar Rajpoot, SHO Bisrakh, claimed.

The father of the main accused and brother tried to settle the issue with the victim by offering money once the issue came to light. As per the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, the religious conversion case is a non-bailable offence.