Gyanvapi row: Fresh plea transferred from civil judge to fast-track court, hearing on May 30

Varanasi, May 25: The plea of worshipping the Shivling in the Gyanvapi mosque complex has been transferred to a fast-track court from the civil judge in Varanasi. Due to a lack of immediate availability of the fast-track court judge, the case will be heard on May 30.

District court judge A K Vishevesh ordered the transfer of the suit to a fast-track court, government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

The plea was filed on behalf of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh.

The petition filed by Kiran Singh, wife of Sangh president Jitendra Singh Bisen and its general secretary, on Tuesday sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the complex, handing over the complex to it and permission to offer prayers at the "Shivling".

On a request by the plaintiffs, the court had agreed to hear the third aspect -- permission to offer prayers at the Shivling on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the judge had fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The Gyanvapi controversy started when five Hindu women sought to routinely worship Shringar Gauri and other idols within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Last month, a Varanasi court ordered a videographed survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after the five Hindu women filed pleas, seeking to worship behind the western wall of the premises.

The Hindu petitioners claimed earlier this month that a 'Shivling' had been found on the premises. While muslim side called it a defunct fountain.