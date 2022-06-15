Gyanvapi, Prophet row to come up at RSS meet in Jaipur next month

. .

The RSS has been concerned with the deepening fault lines among communities. The meeting would look at a sustainable solution to simmer the discord, a Hindustan Times report said while quoting a functionary.

Earlier this month, RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat called for an amicable solution to the Gyanvapi dispute. He suggested that the Hindu and Muslim side should sit across the table to settle the matter amicably.

During the meeting the Sangh's plans for its centenary celebrations and expanding its reach across the country are also likely to come up for discussion, the report said. The report also added that the Sangh has been making a concerted effort to reach out to the minorities including the Muslims to reinforce cultural and civilisational ties between the two communities.