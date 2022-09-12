Gyanvapi Mosque row: Muslim side to move Allahabad High Court

The court while holding that the writ is maintainable also said that the matter would be heard next on September 22.

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Mosque row will move the Allahabad High Court against the verdict of the district court which held that the writ by the Hindu side is maintainable.

Five Hindu women had filed a petition seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque in the city which is next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. They sought permission to perform Hindu rituals in a part of the Mosque complex saying that a Hindu temple once stood on the site. The Muslim side had urged the court to reject the petition.

The court had earlier ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey was completed on May 16 and the report was submitted on May 19.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling was found during the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri complex. This has been contested by the Muslim side.

District judge, A K Vishvesha today rejected the Anjuman Committee's plea challenging the Hindu worshipper's request for permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi Mosque.