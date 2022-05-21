Gyanvapi Mosque case: DU students protest, demand release of arrested professor

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".

The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", Jindal said in his complaint.

. .

The statement (Of Lal) was posted on the issue of 'Shivling' found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the mtter is pending before the court, he said in his complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A complaint was received on Tuesday night against Lal regarding deliberate and malicious post on Facebook intended to outrage feelings by insulting a religion and religious beliefs." Legal action has been initiated in this regard, he said.

"A case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," the DCP added.