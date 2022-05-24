Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to continue hearing on May 26, allows Muslim, Hindu parties to file objections

Lucknow, May 24 : The Varanasi district court on Tuesday said the hearing in the case will now be taken up on May 26. The court of District Judge A K Vishevesh will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court, District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.

Singh said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. It is also reported that objections to the Commission report have to be filed within 7 days by both parties.

This order is in consonance with the directions of the Supreme Court issued on May 20 wherein it was said that Order 7 Rule 11 CPC application filed by Anjuman Islamia committee over the maintainability of the suit be decided on priority.

On May 26, the court will first decide on the maintainability of the civil suit as sought by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi.

"The hearing on the Muslim side's plea under order 7 11 CPC regarding the rejection of suit will take place on May 26th. Court asked both sides to file an objection to the commission report, and submit the report within one week," the Hindu side's Advocate Vishu Jain told reporters outside the court.