Gyanvapi masjid case: Varanasi court adjourns hearing till July 4

New Delhi, May 31: Varanasi district court on Monday heard the arguments on the maintainability of a plea by Hindu women who are seeking permission for daily prayers of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex.

District Judge AK Vishvesha heard the case for around two hours and posted the matter for the further hearing on July 4, as per a lawyer representing the petitioner women.

Anjuman Intezamia, appearing for the Muslim side, cited various judgements to support his argument that the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women is barred by the Places of Worship Act. Only counsel and litigants related to the matter are allowed to attend and participate in the proceedings in the case.

Meanwhile, a civil court in Varanasi on Monday asked the Muslim side to file a reply on another civil suit seeking the right to worship in the mosque premises. Civil Judge, Senior Division, (Fast Track Court) Mahendra Kumar Pandey, who hearing the matter, listed the matter for July 8.

The caretakers of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Saturday urged the district court not to release survey videos and pictures in the public domain, reported Live Law. After the survey ended in May, the lawyers of the Hindu plaintiffs claimed to have found a shivling - an idol representing the Hindu deity Shiva - in the wazu khana, or ablution tank, in the mosque. The court had on May 24 fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

On May 20, the Supreme Court had transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.