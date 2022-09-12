Gyanvapi LIVE: Varanasi court upholds maintainability of Hindu side’s petition, next hearing on Sep 22

Varanasi, Sep 12: In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and said that the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque compound is maintainable.

The verdict comes as a major boost to the 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September.