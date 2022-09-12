Gyanvapi LIVE: Varanasi court upholds maintainability of Hindu side’s petition, next hearing on Sep 22

Varanasi, Sep 12: In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and said that the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque compound is maintainable.
The verdict comes as a major boost to the 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September.
Gyanvapi Case LIVE updates
Sep 12, 2022 3:21 PM
We think this decision will come from the Supreme Court: Mohammad Tauheed, lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, caretaker of the mosque was quoted saying by NDTV.
Sep 12, 2022 3:07 PM
District Judge A K Vishvesh ordered that it would continue to hear the petition seeking the right to worship in the temple.
Sep 12, 2022 2:53 PM
The Muslim side has argued that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and had questioned the maintainability of the plea.
Sep 12, 2022 2:53 PM
Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
Sep 12, 2022 2:47 PM
The court which posted the matter for hearing on September 22 will now hear the arguments based on merits.
Sep 12, 2022 2:45 PM
Bharat is happy today, says petitioner from Hindu side Manju Vyas as she dances and celebrates the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri verdict.
Sep 12, 2022 2:44 PM
It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace, he added.
Sep 12, 2022 2:43 PM
It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22, says Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi Mosque case.
Sep 12, 2022 2:40 PM
The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case
Sep 12, 2022 2:39 PM
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for 22 September.
Sep 12, 2022 2:37 PM
In a big win for Hindu side, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu side.