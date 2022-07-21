SC denies plea to worship Shivling in Gyanvapi mosque

New Delhi, July 21: The Supreme Court Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking the right to worship the 'Shivling' said to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing in the first week of October. It added that it will await the outcome of the case filed by Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee challenging the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi being heard by a district court.

The Supreme Court also refused to entertain a plea seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' reported to be discovered in the Gyanvapi mosque.

On May 17, the top court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where the 'Shivling' was said to be found in the survey and allowed Muslims to offer Namaz' and perform religious observances.

Later, the bench transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The bench had also said that its earlier interim order of May 17 directing protection of the area where Shivling' is said to be found and allowing Muslims to offer Namaz' in mosque premises shall remain in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided by the district judge and thereafter for eight weeks to allow the aggrieved parties approach the higher court.

The court of the district judge of Varanasi is continuing with the hearing in the case.