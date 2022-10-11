Gyanvapi Case: Order on carbon dating adjourned, next hearing on October 14

Varanasi, Oct 11: The Varanasi Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to October 14 in a plea moved by the Hindu devotees seeking a scientific investigation into 'Shiva Linga', reportedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.
District Judge AK Vishvesha adjourned the hearing after the Muslim side objected to the plea moved by Hindu worshippers.
View of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. PTI Photo
During the last hearing, the Hindu side demanded carbon dating and other scientific tests of the Shivling-like structure.
The Muslim side had opposed the move in court saying that carbon dating would damage the structure.
The Hindu petitioners claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. While Muslims say it was part of a "fountain".