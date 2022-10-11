Gyanvapi Case: Order on carbon dating adjourned, next hearing on October 14

During the last hearing, the Hindu side demanded carbon dating and other scientific tests of the Shivling-like structure.

The Muslim side had opposed the move in court saying that carbon dating would damage the structure.

The Hindu petitioners claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. While Muslims say it was part of a "fountain".