New Delhi, May 26: The Varanasi district court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple complex case till May 30.

The court was hearing an application by the Muslim side which sought rejection of the civil suit's claims on Gyanvapi Mosque.

Advocate Vishnu Jain, appearing for the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, said that the Muslim side read out paragraphs from the petition by the Hindu side and tried to tell the court that the plea is not maintainable. "We interjected and pointed out to the court that we've specific rights and all pleadings were made. The Muslim side started their arguments today. The arguments could not be completed today. So, the arguments would continue at 2 pm on Monday (30th May)," news agency ANI quoted the lawyer as saying.

Earlier, the court of District Judge AK Vishevesh, while fixing the hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, said that the court will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court.

The Hindu side has alleged that a Shivling (a representation of Lord Shiva) was discovered inside the mosque premises and the Muslim side claimed that the structure was part of the fountain at the mosque's wuzu khana area.