GMC Election 2022 Results: Counting begins

Guwahati, Apr 24: The counting of votes for the recently-held elections for the 57 wards in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) started at 8 am.

Nearly 53 per cent of around eight lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls on Friday, the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) said. "No untoward incidents like booth capturing or similar poll-related violence took place and the election completed peacefully," the ASEC said in a statement.

Out of the total 60 wards of the GMC, candidates in three were elected unopposed. Polling was conducted through EVMs for the first time in all 757 polling stations of the 57 remaining wards. The statement said that the tentative overall poll percentage in the election was 52.80 per cent.

The BJP had fielded candidates in 53 seats, out of which three were elected uncontested. Its ally Asom Gana Parishad contested in seven wards. The Congress has put up candidates in 54 wards, the Aam Aadmi Party in 38, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 25 and the CPI(M) in four. Nineteen others, including Independents, are also in the fray.

The elections for the GMC are being conducted after a gap of nine years. A total of 197 candidates are in the fray in 57 wards with BJP candidates in three getting elected unopposed.

The authorities used Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for all the wards under the GMC for the first time. A total electorate of 7,96,829, comprising 3,96,891 males, 3,99,911 females and 27 of the third gender, is eligible to exercise their franchise, PTI report adds.

All the political parties had left no stone to woo the voters, promising a flood-free and crime-free city with piped water to all households and all other basic civic amenities, in the run up to the polls.