New Delhi, Apr 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has never posed a threat to any country or society and even today the country thinks about the welfare of the whole world.

Speaking at the PM Narendra Modi at the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur at Red Fort in Delhi, he said, "When India promotes Yoga, it does it with the vision to improve the mental and physical health of the world."

. .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations at Red Fort, Delhi.Talking about 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, he said, "In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith."

He added, "I am happy that today our country is moving forward with full devotion on the ideals of our gurus. On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv."