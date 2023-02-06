Gujral Doctrine highlights pitfalls if country’s foreign policy is shaped to serve one’s ambition

Panchsheel was initially adopted as a guide to conduct foreign relations with Beijing. It was later extended by Nehru to cover several nations
Maintaining relations with neighbouring countries is a tough business for all governments. It is even tougher for India whose financial and militarily power and geographical size are perceived by neighbours as running counter to their security, economic, territorial, social and religious interests. Since permanent hostility is a drain on country's progress and security, every Indian prime minister has tried to keep neighbours in good humour in their own way. While AB Vajpayee and PM Modi of BJP tailored their foreign policies to suit ground realities, Jawahar Lal Nehru of Congress and Inder Kumar Gujral of Janata Dal came up with Panchsheel and Gujral Doctrine respectively, that were largely unrealistic and grandiose.
Panchsheel was initially adopted as a guide to conduct foreign relations with Beijing. It was later extended by Nehru to cover several nations. The agreement called for respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, non-aggression, non-interference in internal affairs and working for equality and peaceful coexistence. But it took no time to bite the dust. China invaded India in 1962 and seized 22,000 square kilometres of land while Pakistan had a free run to fuel communal riots, insurgency and social unrest. IK Gujral's five principles which a journalist popularized as 'Gujral Doctrine' was little more practical. His doctrine focussed only on 'immediate' neighbours - Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, and dealt with China and Pakistan separately. Though he did not seek reciprocity while accommodating demands of others, he hastened to add, 'what he can give in good faith and trust'. Conscious of India's weak economic situation in his time, he could not afford to make tall claims. The remaining principles of his doctrine - peaceful settlement of disputes through negotiations, respect for each other's territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs - were just a rehash of Panchsheel.