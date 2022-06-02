Gujarat woman to marry self: What is solo gamy

Sologamy or autogamy is a marriage by a person to themselves. Supporters of this practice said that it affirms one's own value and leads to a happier life. The alternative term is known as self marriage.

Ceremonies in a self-marriage may take place exactly the same form as of a traditional marriage. The ceremony will include guests, a reception and other rituals depending on the person. This practice has become extremely popular in 21st century among affluent women.

. .

Last yer there was a twist to one such marriage. A 33 year old Cris Galera had married herself in September 2021 but after 90 days divorced herself. When this lady from Brazil got self married, she said that it was boring to be reliant on one man.

However later she said that she met someone and hence is divorcing herself.