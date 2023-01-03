Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express will now be Akshardham Express

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Sampark Kranti Express train between Ahmedabad and Delhi will be renamed as Akshardham Express as a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, announced Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in Ahmedabad, Monday.

The announcement was made by Vaishnaw as part of the month-long Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect, which were launched on December 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj.