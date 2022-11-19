Gujarat polls pave the way for next Lok Sabha polls: Assam CM

The Assam CM also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, for not participating in the election campaign.

"If there's a cricket match in Guwahati, he will be in Gujarat. He will carry a bat & pad in Gujarat too, he will keep getting ready but won't come to the field," said the CM of Assam.

The BJP leader from Assam also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Veer Savarkar.

"All I can say about Rahul Gandhi's comment on Veer Savarkar is that he has very less historical knowledge. Maybe someone read out history for him & he didn't read it on his own. He committed a grave sin by insulting Savarkar. I think he'll have to pay for it politically," said Sharma.

Sharma also said that the BJP does not have a contest in the Gujarat assembly elections.

"AAP and Congress will be there in the second and third positions. BJP is where it should be. We don't have a contest. AAP and Congress have a contest for the second and third positions."

Gujarat will go for voting in two phases-December 1 and 5. The state has 182 assembly constituencies. The result of the polls will be declared on December 8.